CM Faces For 3 States Will Be Revealed Within 2 Days: MP BJP In-Charge Muralidhar Rao

Amid suspense over the Chief Ministers' post, BJP on Thursday announced its Central observers in their recently won states--Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

BJP supporters celebrate the party victory in the three Hindi heartland states.

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh BJP In-charge Muralidhar Rao Friday stated that the party will announce the Chief Ministers for the the Hindi heartland states– Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh– within the next two days.

“The central observers have been appointed for the three states by the party. They will visit the respective states and the party will declare its Chief Minister faces for those three states within two days,” the senior BJP leader said.

BJP announces Central Observers for 3 states

Amid suspense over the Chief Ministers’ post, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced its Central observers in their recently won states–Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

“The Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party has approved Central observers of the party in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh,” a release from the party said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Pandey and Vinod Tavde, National Secretary General have been appointed as observers in Rajasthan.

In Madhya Pradesh, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, K Laxman, National President, OBC Morcha and Aasha Lakda, National Secretary have been given the responsibility.

Union Tribal Minister, Arjun Munda, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam have been appointed as observers in Chhattisgarh.

Once the observers head to the states they are expected to meet the newly elected MLAs in the assembly before announcing the decision on who will become the next Chief Minister in the state.

BJP conquers Hindi heartland

The BJP sweeped the polls in Madhya Pradesh, bagging. 163 seats while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats.

In Rajasthan, the vote count painted a starkly different picture to what some of the pollsters had predicted, as the BJP won 115 seats, emerging as the party crossing the halfway mark, and the Congress got 69 seats. Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35.

Opposition corners BJP of delay in announcing CMs

Meanwhile, the opposition MPs cornered the BJP over the delay in declaring the CM faces.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday said that BJP is playing musical chairs right now with only two people Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah taking the call.

Chaturvedi called the delay in naming Chief Ministers ‘Unfortunate’.

“Because they (BJP) are busy in musical chairs. They have the majority, and people have expressed their trust in him. Elected MLAs have to make a decision that who will be the leader. But that process has been done away in the BJP. Only two people make decisions on the CM – PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Results were out on December 3 and today is 7th December,” she told news agency ANI.

(With ANI inputs)

