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CM has put democracy in jeopardy: SC slams Mamata Banerjee for interrupting ED raid ahead of West Bengal Elections

‘CM has put democracy in jeopardy’: SC slams Mamata Banerjee for interrupting ED raid ahead of West Bengal Elections

Supreme Court slams West Bengal CM for interrupting the ED raid in January. Scroll down for details.

'CM has put democracy in jeopardy': SC slams Mamata Banerjee for interrupting ED raid

Supreme Court slams West Bengal CM: The Supreme Court slammed West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday for interrupting the ED raid at the home of I-PAC’s co-founder Pratik Jain in January. The hearing comes at a crucial time when the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 is all set to commence in two phases in the state, i.e., April 23 and April 29.

What did the Supreme Court say?

“This is, per se, an action by an individual who happens to be the CM who has used the entire system to put democracy in jeopardy,” the Supreme Court told Mamata Banerjee, highlighting that no CM can interrupt any investigation.

The Supreme Court bench comprised Justices PK Mishra and NV Anjaria.

According to the Bar and Bench, “We cannot shut our eyes to the reality of what’s happening. We cannot lose sight of the practical situation which is present in the State. Don’t compel us to make observations. This is not a litigation between Ram vs Shyam. This is an extraordinary situation where the contours are totally different. Court has to take decision keeping in view socio-political realities. It is an ever evolving process,” the bench stated.

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What’s the case?

The West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, had allegedly interrupted an ED raid conducted at the I-PAC’s co-founder’s residence, Pratik Jain, in January. The chief minister was accused of removing many documents and devices. However, after denying the allegations against her, she mentioned that the documents taken belonged to the Trinamool Congress party and were not associated with the charges of money laundering.

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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

The Supreme Court’s hearing comes at an integral time when the state is all set to enter the voting for the assembly election 2026. The voting has been scheduled for two phases, i.e., April 23 and 29. Later, the counting of votes will be done on May 4.

The Supreme Court slammed the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, ahead of the elections, in which it highlighted that a CM cannot interrupt an investigation.

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