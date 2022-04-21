Guwahati: Reacting to Congress Leader Jignesh Mevani’s arrest, who was apprehended on Wednesday by Assam Police over a purported tweet, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thurday claimed that he was not aware of the Gujarat MLA’s identity and unaware who Mevani was. The Assam Congress, on the other hand, smelt a conspiracy behind the arrest and rushed legal experts to the aid of the apprehended Dalit leader, who recently pledged his support to the grand old party.Also Read - Gujarat MLA and Dalit Leader Jignesh Mevani Arrested by Assam Police

"I don't know. Who is he?" Sarma sought to know when asked for his reaction to the arrest. I am not aware," the chief minister added.

The Gujarat MLA was apprehended from Palanpur town in Gujarat after a First Information Report (FIR) under various sections of the IPC and the IT Act was filed in Kokrajhar Police Station. He was flown to Guwahati from Gujarat on Thursday morning and then taken to Korajhar by road.

Congress Slams Assam Police After Mevani’s Arrest

Congress launched a scathing attack against the saffron camp over Mevani’s arrest. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah slammed the police action and alleged that it smacked of conspiracy. “Police did not give details of the FIR based on which Mevani was arrested. Mevani has always been vocal against the BJP and the RSS,” he had said, shortly after the arrest.

APCC chief spokesperson Manjit Mahanta told PTI that the party deputed a team of legal experts to help Mevani. “Our legal team has already reached Kokrajhar. It will help Mevani to procure bail and also provide any other legal assistance that he may need,” the spokesperson stated.

Mahanta also said that the Congress would build up a movement against the government if Mevani was not released on bail. “We will wait for two days owing to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation elections (to be held on Friday). If Mevani is not given bail in the meantime, we will start a movement.”

Assam Police Arrests Mevani: What FIR Says?

According to the FIR that led to Mevani’s apprehension, he had purportedly written a tweet, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “considered Godse as God”.

The independent MLA from Vadgam seat in Banaskantha had used the same tweet to also urge Modi to appeal for communal harmony during his visit to the Gujarat, the FIR at Kokrajhar Police Station, which was accessed by PTI, said.

Flaying the arrest, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed it as “undemocratic” and “unconstitutional”. Gandhi said it was an insult to the people who elected him as a public representative.