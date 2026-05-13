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CM Himanta Biswa Sarmas first big decision: Assam cabinet clears draft Uniform Civil Code Bill, to be tabled in Assembly on May 26

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s first big decision: Assam cabinet clears draft Uniform Civil Code Bill, to be tabled in Assembly on May 26

Chief Minister Himanta Sarma announced that the state government will introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the Assembly on May 26.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s first big decision: Assam cabinet clears draft Uniform Civil Code Bill, to be tabled in Assembly on May 26 | Image: ANI

Uniform Civil Code Bill: In a major move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that the state cabinet has given a green light to the draft for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and it is going to be introduced in the Assembly on May 26, which will be the final day of the first session of the newly elected House. Sarma, after chairing the first cabinet meeting of the new government, told media that the cabinet has approved the draft of the UCC and decided to table it in the upcoming Assembly session scheduled from May 21, 22, 25 and 26. He informed that the newly elected MLAs will administer the oath during the session.

Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma oath-taking ceremony: Assam’s ‘Mama’ becomes first BJP leader to take oath as CM for second consecutive term

“The Assam Cabinet has decided to introduce the UCC Bill on the last day of the Assembly session on May 26. The state Cabinet has approved the draft of the UCC,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the proposed law would deal with issues related to succession, marriage, live-in relationships, compulsory registration of marriages and divorce, and would be largely in sync with the models adopted in Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Goa.

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“Basically, the UCC will deal with the succession of marriage, live-in relationship and compulsory registration of marriage, including divorce. It will be almost in sync with Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Goa. However, we have completely exempted the tribal population and customs, rituals, and traditions of Assam. Because we have different communities, different customs,” CM Sarma added.

Sarma also said the Cabinet has adopted the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) election manifesto as the guiding framework for policy formulation over the next five years.

Assam CM informed that the first session of the new Assembly would witness the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected MLAs and the Governor’s address. The government has also requested the Assam Governor to appoint senior BJP leader Chandra Mohan Patowary as the Protem Speaker.

“After the oath-taking of the newly elected members, an election for the Speaker’s post will be held. From the NDA, we have announced Ranjeet Kumar Dass as our candidate for the Speaker’s post,” he said.

Sarma informed that the expansion of the cabinet would take place after the conclusion of the Assembly session. The new government is yet to be announced the ministerial portfolios.

Notably, Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is a proposal which focusses on replacing personal laws based on religions and traditions with one common law for everyone.

It replaces religion-based personal laws and ensures equal rules regardless of religion, caste, creed, gender or sexual orientation.

(With ANI Inputs)

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