Home

News

India

CM Khattar Makes BIG Announcements For Scheduled Caste Employees In Haryana; Deets Here

CM Khattar Makes BIG Announcements For Scheduled Caste Employees In Haryana; Deets Here

CM Khattar also informed that people belonging to the SC community who wish to set up industries will get a 20 per cent discount when they purchase land for industries.

CM Khattar Makes BIG Announcements For Scheduled Caste Employees In Haryana; Deets Here

Chandigarh: Scheduled Caste (SC) employees of Haryana will get reservations in promotions and a quota will be fixed within three months after identifying all the cadres, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said. He made the announcement while participating as the chief guest at the state level function organised at Narwana in district Jind.

Announcing huge assistance to the families belonging to scheduled castes who wish to set up industries, Khattar that now 20 percent discount will be given on the purchase of land for setting up small and micro industries.

Notably, till now a 10 percent discount is given. Apart from this, the persons belonging to the SC community will also get additional interest subvention of 20 percent on the loan taken for doing business, announced the Chief Minister.

He said that about 32 percent of children belonging to Scheduled Castes are getting an education today. This percentage clearly shows that society is certainly moving towards progress. Free coaching will be provided to these children to pursue higher education and prepare for competitive exams, announced the Chief Minister.

“So far, 55,000 families have been given houses under this scheme in Haryana. Now the state government is conducting surveys of families with annual income up to Rs 1.80 lakh. Complete assistance will be given to all such families to construct houses,” shared Khattar .