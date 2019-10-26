Thane: A day after posters calling Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray as ‘future Chief Minister’ came up in Worli, another similar incident was witnessed on Friday. This time, a poster was put up outside Matoshree i.e. Thackeray’s residence. It read, “CM Maharashtra only Aditya Thackeray.”

This came after Shiv Sena called a meeting with its newly-elected MLAs in the Maharashtra Assembly election 2019.

On Friday, the posters in Worli referred to Aaditya Thackeray as ‘future Chief Minister’. Notably, Worli is the constituency from where the young Sena leader registered a thumping victory.

Mumbai: Poster put up outside Matoshree(Thackeray residence) reads 'CM Maharashtra only Aditya Thackeray' pic.twitter.com/mbWaLq1GSu — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2019

Further, reports have it that the newly-elected MLAs of the saffron party wants Aaditya Thackeray as the Chief Minister in the next government.

“We want to see Aaditya as the next chief minister. But the final decision will be taken by party present,” Sarnaik said. Echoing similar sentiments, another MLA Abdul Sattar, who defected to the Sena from the Congress ahead of polls, asserted, “Uddhavji will take the final call on this.”

Tensions have been on the spike between the BJP and the Shiv Sena after the latter reiterated its demand for a ’50:50 formula’ to decide on the chief ministerial candidate.

Earlier on October 25, the Shiv Sena slammed the BJP saying that there was no ‘maha janadesh‘. In its editorial mouthpiece Saamna, the BJP claimed that the mandate has rejected the concept that elections can be swept by engineering defections and splitting opposition parties.

However, the Sena reacted to the statement referring to the NCP-Congress’ improvement in their outcome and asserted that ‘opponents can’t be finished in politics’.

Maharashtra and Haryana went to polls for assembly elections 2019 on October 21. The bypolls to 53 Assembly and Lok Sabah seats across 17 states were also held on the same day. The results for the same came out on October 24.

In Haryana, the ruling BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 40 seats, but fell short of the halfway mark by 5 seats. In Maharashtra, the Congress and NCP alliance won 97 seats. The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won 161 seats.