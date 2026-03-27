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CM Pushkar Singh Dhami calls upon PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Centres support in state development

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami calls upon PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Centre’s support in state development

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today as a courtesy call. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude for the continuous support and guidance provided b

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami calls upon PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Centre’s support in state development

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today as a courtesy call. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude for the continuous support and guidance provided by the Central Government for the development of Uttarakhand, stating that with the Centre’s assistance, the state is achieving new milestones of progress. He also extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Uttarakhand.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister presented the Prime Minister with a replica of Maa Surkanda Devi temple from Tehri district, along with Badri cow ghee, five varieties of rajma sourced from different districts of the state, and honey.

The Chief Minister conveyed special thanks for the Central Government’s support, including ₹500 crore assistance for Haridwar Kumbh 2027, feasibility studies under the river-linking project by the National Water Development Agency, ₹100 crore approval for the development of Chaurasi Kutiya in Rajaji National Park, the MoU for Naini-Saini airstrip in Pithoragarh, and support for safe heli services during the Char Dham Yatra. He also thanked the Prime Minister for approvals of key infrastructure projects such as undergrounding of electric lines in Rishikesh, Champawat bypass, Dehradun Ring Road, and the Dehradun-Mussoorie road.

The Chief Minister briefed the Prime Minister on the progress made based on his previous suggestions during visits to Uttarakhand. He informed that the state is being developed as a global wedding destination, with work underway in Chopta, Duggalbitta, Patwadangar, and the Sharda Corridor, while Ramnagar, Dehradun, Rishikesh, and Triyuginarayan have already gained popularity. A dedicated wedding destination policy is also being formulated.

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He further highlighted the development of Spiritual Economic Zones in Bel Kedar, Anjanisain (Tehri), and Lohaghat-Shyamalatal. The state has also initiated winter tourism, resulting in a significant increase in pilgrims. Visits to Adi Kailash have risen from 1,761 in 2022 to 36,453 in 2025, with heli services also introduced. Adventure tourism activities such as river rafting, paragliding, and kayaking are being promoted. Under the “Vocal for Local” initiative, local products are being marketed nationally and internationally through the “House of Himalayas” brand.

The Chief Minister also shared information about initiatives such as “One District–One Fair,” cluster school schemes, Bharat Darshan, and Uttarakhand Darshan programs aimed at boosting education, tourism, rural economy, and self-employment.

Request for RRTS Extension to Rishikesh

The Chief Minister requested the extension of the Regional Rapid Transit System from Meerut to Haridwar and Rishikesh. He also sought policy support for establishing defence equipment manufacturing units in Uttarakhand, highlighting the state’s strategic location, skilled manpower, and industrial infrastructure. He proposed setting up Defence Equipment Production Industrial Hubs in Kotdwar, Haridwar, and Dehradun.

Additionally, he emphasized the need for developing a BI-Duck bridge in Raiwala and expanding the Chinyalisaur airstrip in Uttarkashi district.

Request for Delhi–Haldwani Expressway

The Chief Minister proposed the introduction of seaplane services in Tehri Lake and requested the construction of the Delhi–Haldwani Expressway. He noted that the project would improve connectivity to Kashipur, Rudrapur industrial areas, Pantnagar Airport, and Jim Corbett National Park, while significantly enhancing logistics and transportation in hilly regions.

Emphasizing rail connectivity, he requested early inauguration of the Rishikesh–Vyasi section under the Rishikesh–Karnaprayag rail project, construction of a road-cum-rail tunnel in the Tanakpur–Bageshwar line, survey for a new Bageshwar–Karnaprayag rail line, and doubling of the Haridwar–Dehradun railway line. He also proposed a new rail line connecting Rishikesh to Uttarkashi, which would facilitate travel to Gangotri and Yamunotri and strengthen supply chains for local products.

Invitation to Visit Uttarakhand

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Uttarakhand for inaugurations and foundation-laying ceremonies of key projects. Proposed inaugurations include the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway and Tehri Pumped Storage Plant, while foundation stones are proposed for the expansion of Pantnagar Airport and the Banbasa Land Port project. The Banbasa land port, located on the India–Nepal border in Champawat district, is expected to boost trade, connectivity, and regional cooperation, while strengthening international connectivity through linkage with the Asian Highway.

State’s Key Initiatives Highlighted

The Chief Minister informed that over 6,000 homestays have been registered under the homestay scheme to promote tourism. A first-of-its-kind free marketing portal, “Uttarastays,” has been developed to connect locals with tourists. In the horticulture sector, Centres of Excellence have been established at Chaubatia in Almora for apple, cherry, plum, and pear cultivation, along with farmer training programs. Under the Vibrant Village Programme, selected border villages are being developed by promoting local culture, cuisine, and handicrafts.

Achievements of the State Government

Highlighting achievements, the Chief Minister described the “Mukhyamantri Solar Swarojgar Yojana” as a game changer for the rural economy, generating employment for thousands of families through solar energy projects. Under the “Mukhyamantri Udyamshala Yojana,” incubation support has been provided to numerous entrepreneurs. The “Devbhoomi Parivar Yojana” is creating an integrated digital database of families to ensure transparent delivery of government schemes.

He also mentioned the implementation of the “Agniveer Reservation Rules–2025,” providing 10% reservation to former Agniveers in state services. Additionally, through the “Uttarakhand Jan Vishwas Bill–2026,” processes have been simplified by amending various laws and repealing over 500 outdated regulations. Reforms in industrial, labour, mining, revenue, and urban development sectors have significantly improved ease of doing business in the state.

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