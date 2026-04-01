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CM Rekha Gupta Attends 122nd Foundation Day of Indian Agricultural Research Institute

CM Rekha Gupta Attends 122nd Foundation Day of Indian Agricultural Research Institute

The Chief Minister said the institute has transformed Indian agriculture by integrating science, innovation, and practical solutions, bridging the gap between laboratories and fields.

CM Rekha Gupta Attends 122nd Foundation Day of Indian Agricultural Research Institute

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the 122nd Foundation Day celebration of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) and appreciated the contributions of scientists and researchers.

The Chief Minister said the institute has transformed Indian agriculture by integrating science, innovation, and practical solutions, bridging the gap between laboratories and fields. From the Green Revolution to modern technology-driven farming, the institute has played a pivotal role in shaping the sector.

The Chief Minister noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the institute continues to empower farmers by taking knowledge to the grassroots and preparing Indian agriculture for the future.

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