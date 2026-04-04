Home

News

CM Rekha Gupta praises Bengals cultural heritage, urges change and development in the state

CM Rekha Gupta praises Bengal’s cultural heritage, urges change and development in the state

Rekha Gupta praises Bengal’s cultural richness while highlighting growing public demand for change, development, and better governance, signalling a shift in political sentiment across the state.

CM Rekha Gupta

CM Rekha Gupta on Sunday praised West Bengal for its long and glorious history, ancient heritage, tradition, spirituality, and literary greatness. “Homes of devotees of Maa Durga, land of melodies and depth in literature, West Bengal epitomises culture and that too since ages” CM Rekha Gupta took to X (formerly Twitter) to state.

Delhi CM Celebrates Culture of Bengal

The chief minister added that Bengal is synonymous with rich culture and value-based living. Eternal river Ganga has given us everything from literature to beliefs and that too since centuries, she further added.

CM Rekha Gupta said “Whether it is the fervor of Durga Puja or the warmth of community, it has always inspired other parts of the country”.

Seeking Change in Bengal

While appreciating Bengal and its culture, the chief minister urged for change in the state. “Change is what the people of Bengal want”, remarked CM of Himachal Pradesh while mentioning issues like injustice, violence and appeasement.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“The Citizens of Bengal want to get rid of them”, she added. She further said that a common man now wants good and a corruption-free government that could provide employment to youth and ensure safety to women.

Promises Development and Good Governance

CM Rekha Gupta mentioned that “The way forward for Bengal is service-oriented leadership and development politics. With good governance and a stable government, the real Bengal will flourish”, she wrote.

She said various schemes by the government that focus on infrastructure development, employment and welfare of the people will herald the change that the state seeks.

Modi wave Prevailing in Bengal: CM Rekha Gupta

Not just this, CM Rekha Gupta mentioned how the BJP is finally prevailing in Bengal. “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reaching new heights in West Bengal every single day”under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi”, she wrote.

She further added how people of Bengal are standing with BJP’s ideology. “They understand development and want a change”.

People of Bengal wants Development NOT Appeasement: Chief Minister

Wrapping up her tweet thread, the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh said that Bengal wants development and not appeasement. As per her tweet, citizens of Bengal want development and a bright future for their children.

She expressed hope that with united efforts Bengal will see a new dawn.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.