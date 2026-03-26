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CM Rekha Gupta celebrates Durga Ashtami with Kanya Pujan, says daughters represent shakti

CM Rekha Gupta celebrates Durga Ashtami with Kanya Pujan, says daughters represent shakti

CM Rekha Gupta on Thursday performed Kanya Pujan at her official residence on the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami.

CM Rekha Gupta celebrates Durga Ashtami with Kanya Pujan, says daughters represent shakti

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta performed Kanya Pujan on the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami on Thursday. Terming daughters as a blessing, she said they are a source of strength and a sacred manifestation of the divine. She noted that Durga Ashtami reminds that every girl embodies the radiant form of Adi Shakti.

She added that love and respect for daughters bring purity and positivity to life. The Chief Minister prayed for happiness and prosperity in every home and for the continued blessings of Maa Durga on all.

बेटियां सौभाग्य हैं, शक्ति हैं, और मां का पावन आशीर्वाद हैं। आज कन्या पूजन के इस पावन अवसर पर बेटियों का पूजन कर मन अत्यंत भावविभोर हो उठा। दुर्गा अष्टमी हमें यह अनुभव कराती है कि हर बेटी में आदिशक्ति का उज्ज्वल स्वरूप विद्यमान है। उनका स्नेह, उनका सम्मान, जीवन को पवित्रता और… pic.twitter.com/AZxYvSUK1E — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) March 26, 2026

She took to X and said, “Daughters are a blessing, a source of strength, and a sacred gift of the Mother Goddess. On this auspicious occasion of Kanya Pujan today, my heart was deeply moved after worshipping the young girls. Durga Ashtami reminds us that every daughter embodies the radiant form of Adi Shakti. Their love and respect fill life with purity and positivity. I pray to the Mother Goddess to shower her blessings on all, bring happiness and prosperity to every home, and may the love of daughters continue to illuminate our lives.”

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Durga Ashtami

Durga Ashtami is one of the holiest and most auspicious days of Chaitra Navaratri. Goddess Durga devotees celebrate the day by observing a fast and worshipping the Devi. On the eighth day, devotees also perform Kanya Pujan at their homes in order to seek the goddess’s blessings.

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