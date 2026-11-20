CM Rekha Gupta flags off 100 new electric buses in Delhi, launches Delhi-Hapur interstate service

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta sent 100 new electric buses on their way, and also launched an electric bus service between Delhi and Hapur in Uttar Pradesh.

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off 100 new electric buses on Friday, giving the capital’s public transport a boost. She also launched an interstate electric bus service linking Delhi with Hapur in Uttar Pradesh. According to her, the buses will make travel easier and safer and will go a long way towards cutting pollution in Delhi.

5400 electric buses in Delhi

After the event, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said Delhi has been adding electric buses to its public transport fleet bit by bit for the past 18 months. With today’s 100 new buses, she said, the city now has 7,088 buses in all, the most it has ever had.

Also Read | Who is responsible for Delhi’s toxic air? CM Rekha Gupta makes big allegations, says ‘some states

Of these, approximately 5,400 buses are fully electric, representing the largest electric bus fleet in any state in the country. The government has set a target of having 14,000 buses on the capital’s roads by the end of 2028, all of which will be electric.

A major EV policy with a Rs 15,000 crore budget is in the works to encourage Delhiites to go electric, the Chief Minister said. The policy covers subsidies for people who buy electric vehicles, plus special incentives for those who scrap old ones. He also claimed that government and public efforts together have steadily improved Delhi’s weather and air quality (AQI) since November.

Also Read | Delhi Pollution: CM Rekha Gupta slams Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab over stubble burning

Delhi to Bihar bus service to begin

On inter-state connectivity, he said Delhi-Bihar bus services will follow the Hapur route before long, making things easier for passengers who travel daily between Delhi and NCR cities.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said at the event that the government is trying to take electric buses all the way to the last mile. He accused the previous government of letting transport and connectivity stall, and said the present one is running pollution-free buses between Delhi and Hapur and between Karnal and Panipat, both of which are getting a strong response from passengers.