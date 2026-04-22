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CM Rekha Gupta Inaugurates New Water ATMs in Shalimar Bagh, distributes cards to residents

Equipped with modern 5-stage RO technology, these Water ATMs will provide 2,000 litres of purified drinking water per hour, ensuring clean, safe, and convenient access to water for citizens.

Published date india.com Published: April 22, 2026 1:28 PM IST
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CM Rekha Gupta Inaugurates New Water ATMs in Shalimar Bagh, distributes cards to residents
CM Rekha Gupta Inaugurates New Water ATMs in Shalimar Bagh, distributes cards to residents

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today inaugurated new Water ATMs in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency and dedicated them to public service. Further, water ATM cards were also distributed to residents on the occasion.

Equipped with modern 5-stage RO technology, these Water ATMs will provide 2,000 litres of purified drinking water per hour, ensuring clean, safe, and convenient access to water for citizens.

The Chief Minister said that the government has allocated ₹9,000 crore to further strengthen water supply and ensure clean drinking water reaches every household, calling it a strong foundation for building a “Viksit Delhi.”

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