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CM Rekha Gupta joins signature campaign at Delhi University to boost Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam awareness

CM Rekha Gupta joins signature campaign at Delhi University to boost ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ awareness

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joins Delhi University signature campaign to promote Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, highlighting women’s political empowerment and encouraging youth participation in strengthening inclusive governance across India.

CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated a signature campaign at Delhi University for India’s new Act ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ to bolster awareness amongst citizens. Students, faculty members and DU officials queued up for signing the campaign under the leadership of the Chief Minister. This marks a heightened sense of participation amongst students who are beginning to be concerned with their representation.

Signing Campaign for ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, CM Says

Accompanied by Delhi’s Education Minister Dr. Atishi, CM Rekha Gupta signed the initiative while addressing students present at Delhi University. “Under this Act, more women will be allowed representation in the legislative houses of the country at both the state and national level,” she said.

“It is a transformational step towards women-led development, and we want students to help us in this mission by creating awareness about the Act.” Said Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Meaning Behind ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’

‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ can be translated to ‘Women’s Empowerment Grant’ Act, which aims at reserving seats for women representatives in India’s legislative houses. As experts anticipate, women-led development will change the course of India’s political sphere with many more women leaders coming to power across various states and at the centre.

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Centre Working Towards Women Empowerment: Delhi CM

CM Rekha Gupta also commended Narendra Modi-led NDA government’s work for women empowerment. Delhi CM further added that the Centre has worked tirelessly towards creating opportunities for women.

Whether it be in politics or education or startup culture, women have been developing capacities to better the nation.

Citizen Participation to Bolster Support for Act

Signature campaigns like these have been organised to create awareness and allow citizens to take part in India’s development. As young voters become more aware of their representation, it is important that they’re included in such conversation. Students at Delhi University cheered as the event came to an end, signalling support for the Act.

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