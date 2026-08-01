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CM Rekha Gupta launches Delhi Lakshmi portal, eligible women can register for Rs 2,500 monthly aid

The Delhi Government formally launch the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana on Saturday, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurating the online portal at East Delhi District Magistrate (DM) Office.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: August 1, 2026, 2:15 PM IST
rekha gupta
CM Rekha Gupta launches Delhi Lakshmi portal, eligible women can register for Rs 2,500 monthly aid | Image: X

Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the registration portal for the Delhi Laxmi Yojana at the East Delhi District Magistrate (DM) Office on Saturday. With the official launch, the registration process for eligible women under the scheme has officially commenced


.

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The Chief Minister announced that eligible women of the Union Territory can register online through the official portal – dly.delhi.gov.in.

Under the Delhi Laxmi Yojana, every eligible woman will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month. The scheme is aimed at empowering women by enabling them to meet their day-to-day needs with dignity, self-reliance, and financial independence.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the Delhi Government is committed to fulfilling its promises and remains steadfast in its efforts to promote the social and economic empowerment of women across the capital.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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