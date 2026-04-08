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CM Rekha Gupta, LG Tarunjeet Singh Sandhu inspect Yamuna Ghats, review cleanup works

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that all works are completed within the stipulated timelines.

Published date india.com Published: April 8, 2026 1:37 PM IST
email india.com By Nivedita Dash email india.com | Edited by Nivedita Dash email india.com
CM Rekha Gupta, LG Tarunjeet Singh Sandhu inspect Yamuna Ghats, review cleanup works
CM Rekha Gupta, LG Tarunjeet Singh Sandhu inspect Yamuna Ghats, review cleanup works

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Lieutenant Governor Shri Tarunjeet Singh Sandhu, visited Vasudev Ghat and Yamuna Bazaar Ghat to review cleanliness, infrastructure, and ongoing rejuvenation works.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that all works are completed within the stipulated timelines. She also instructed that desilting activities be accelerated in mission mode and that all preparations be completed before the monsoon.

The Chief Minister said that the Yamuna is a symbol of faith and heritage, and ensuring clean, safe, and well-maintained riverbanks remains a top priority. She added that the commitment to a clean Yamuna is being implemented on the ground with full dedication.

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Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where she leads a dynamic editorial team and oversees the platform’s daily news operations. With over 14 years of experience in Digital and Pr ... Read More

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