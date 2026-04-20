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CM Rekha Gupta reviews development works during Azadpur mandi inspection, directs officials to complete projects with full transparency

CM Rekha Gupta reviews development works during Azadpur mandi inspection, directs officials to complete projects with full transparency

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta criticises opposition over Women’s Reservation Bill defeat, calling it anti-women, while also reviewing infrastructure works and civic conditions during inspections in key Delhi markets.

Women’s Reservation Bill

New Delhi: Amid ongoing efforts to upgrade civic infrastructure and ease public congestion in key commercial hubs, the Delhi Government has intensified on-ground monitoring of major development projects. The move comes as part of a broader push to ensure faster execution, accountability, and improved public facilities across high-traffic areas in the national capital.

CM Rekha Gupta conducted an on-ground inspection of Azadpur Mandi, Gupta Market and the adjoining areas.

Reprimands Officials for non action!

She reviewed the progress of development works being undertaken by DMRC and PWD, and sought detailed updates from the concerned officials. Clear directions were issued to ensure that public movement and citizen convenience remain the highest priority during the execution of all works.

She further instructed that every project must be completed with full transparency, within the stipulated timeline, and without any compromise on quality, so that essential public facilities are delivered on schedule.

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The Chief Minister also inspected surrounding areas and directed officials to strengthen cleanliness systems, waste clearance and overall civic management.

The Delhi Government is committed to building stronger infrastructure and citizen-centric facilities across the city. Areas neglected for years are now witnessing fresh development, with the Government working in 24×7 mission mode to complete these projects on time and dedicate them to the people.

Defeat of women’s reservation bill exposed oppn’s anti-women face: CM Rekha Gupta

The defeat of the bill to amend the Women’s Reservation Act in the Lok Sabha has exposed the “anti-women” face of opposition parties, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi BJP office here, Gupta took a dig at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying that those who raised the slogan of ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon” deserted women by defeating the bill in the Lok Sabha.

“They claim it to be a victory of democracy while women and their self-respect have been defeated,” the CM said.

Opposition parties were bent on ensuring that the bill did not pass in the Lok Sabha and raised various issues like delimitation and interests of the southern states to justify their stand, she said.

Gupta said one of their demands was that the women’s quota should be implemented at the current strength of the Lok Sabha, which is 543. Do they have a list of 180 male MPs who are prepared to give up their seats for women?

The issue of women’s quota has been pending for the past three decades and the defeat of the bill has again exposed the “anti-women” face of the opposition parties, she said.

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