CM Rekha Gupta to roll out new women empowerment initiatives in Delhi on March 2; Major welfare push expected

CM Rekha Gupta to roll out new women empowerment initiatives in Delhi on March 2; Major welfare push expected

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will launch major women empowerment schemes on March 2, including free LPG cylinders, Ladli Yojana dues clearance, Saheli Smart Cards, and Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana benefits.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces big women empowerment schemes for 2026, including free LPG cylinders, Ladli Yojana benefits, and Saheli Smart Cards for free bus travel across the capital. (AI generated image)

New Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government is all set to roll out a blitzkrieg of women empowerment schemes next month. On March 2 next year, when the Delhi government completes one year in office, it plans to unveil a slew of welfare schemes for women and girls covering cash doles, social welfare initiatives and enhanced public services for women.

President of India Droupadi Murmu is likely to attend the event.

Launching ‘free cylinder’ scheme for poor

Reports suggest that Delhi will distribute one free LPG cooking gas cylinder to poor families during festivals like Holi and Diwali. The money for the refill will be credited directly into their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The Delhi government’s plan to give away cooking gas cylinders is expected to help reduce the financial burden on households during day-to-day cooking while assisting women who bear the brunt of the rising LPG prices.

Also read: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces Rs 700 crore for development project, reiterates commitment to clean capital city

Settlement of pending beneficiaries

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had earlier stated that the Delhi government has identified more than 41,000 women beneficiaries whose money from Ladli Yojana had not been received when her government came to power. “The Delhi government will transfer ₹100 crore to over 41,000 beneficiaries on March 2,” she added.

Delhi government had earlier credited nearly ₹90 crore to around 29,940 women beneficiaries identified from inactive bank accounts.

Upgrade to Ladli Scheme to provide security to girl child

Dubbed Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana , this policy change which will be formally announced during the event later this month promises to expand upon the existing Ladli Scheme that provides security to girl child. As part of the changes, girl children born in economically weaker families would get financial assistance up until after completion of graduation. The overall amount of aid is expected to increase as years go by.

Construction of a robust portal is also underway which will allow citizens to register and track beneficiaries.

Pink “Saheli” Smart Cards, women safety initiatives and increase in public services

Issuing pink “ Saheli ” Smart Cards will allow women and transgender persons to avail free rides on Delhi government buses which should come as good news to daily commuters.

Setting up of an “auto-appeal” system will auto-matically refer pending public grievances to senior officers for redressal.

As announced by CM Rekha Gupta earlier this week, the Delhi government will also launch an online portal to provide 75 public services and an enhanced version of its PublicSchoolsWithINRseat admissions portal for economically weaker section students.

