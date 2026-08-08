CM Rekha Gupta visits Kanwar seva camps at Delhi–Uttar Pradesh border, welcomes Kanwariyas with flowers

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Kanwar Seva Camps at the Delhi–Uttar Pradesh border on Saturday. She welcomed Kanwariyas by showering flower petals and interacted with them. CM Gupta also reviewed the arrangements and facilities being provided to Kanwariyas for their smooth journey.

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CM Rekha Gupta visits Kanwar seva camps at Delhi–Uttar Pradesh border, welcomes Kanwariyas with flowers | Image: Rekha Gupta X

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Kanwar Seva Camps located at the Delhi–Uttar Pradesh border on Saturday. She reviewed the reviewed the arrangements and facilities being provided to Kanwariyas for their smooth journey. CM Gupta also welcomed Kanwariyas and showered flower petals on them.

The Delhi Chief Minister interacted with the Kanwariyas and reviewed the arrangements and facilities being provided for their safe and smooth journey. She also met camp organisers and volunteers, appreciating their dedicated service to the devotees.

Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta today visited Kanwar Seva Camps at the Delhi–Uttar Pradesh border, where she welcomed Kanwariyas and showered flower petals on the devotees. The Chief Minister interacted with the Kanwariyas and reviewed the arrangements and facilities being… pic.twitter.com/ncvcdvWq95 — India.com (@indiacom) August 8, 2026

CM Rekha Gupta reiterated that the Delhi Government is committed to ensuring a safe, smooth and hassle-free Kanwar Yatra, with continuous monitoring of arrangements to ensure the convenience and well-being of devotees.

Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra and MLAs Sanjay Goyal and Jitender Mahajan accompanied the Chief Minister during her visit.

While interacting with the media, she said that the government has made extensive arrangements across the capital city for the Kanwariyas.

“Several Kanwar camps have been set up, and thousands of Kanwariyas are arriving in Delhi. The city is welcoming and greeting all Shiva devotees carrying Kanwars. We have put all the necessary arrangements in place,” Gupta said.

The Delhi CM added that the Delhi government is ensuring proper sanitation and traffic management during the Yatra. “We are also offering financial assistance, maintaining sanitation, and managing traffic. The Delhi Traffic Police is overseeing these arrangements so that Kanwariyas do not face any inconvenience,” she said.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra stated that nearly 394 Kanwar camps have been set up across the capital city where Kanwariyas can rest and have some refreshments.

“Just now, at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta welcomed the Kanwariyas and Shiva devotees with great enthusiasm. The Delhi government has made all necessary preparations to welcome them, provide them with essential facilities, and ensure that their journey remains comfortable. The Chief Minister and the entire government have worked with full commitment to make these arrangements.” Mishra said.

The pilgrimage starts during the Sawan month. This year, the Yatra started on July 30 and is expected to gain pace on August 11 because of the Sawan Shivratri.

During the Yatra, devotees collect Ganga water from Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri, travel to shiva temples, including Kashi Vishwanath, Neelkanth Mahadev, Baba Baidyanath Dham and offer the water to the deity.