CM Suvendu Adhikari’s pre-Durga Puja gift: West Bengal government increases Karmabandhus’ salary by Rs 3,000

Kormobandhus Salary Hike: The West Bengal government on Monday announced an increase in the monthly salary for ‘Karmabandhus’, or part-time workers, by Rs 3,000. These Karmabandhus work part-time as helpers, cleaners, or night watchmen under the state government. The BJP government led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has offered benefits to several sections before Durga Puja. CM Adhikari chaired a cabinet meeting today, during which the cabinet members decided to increase the salary of Karmabandhus. The cabinet has also increased the honorarium of Anganwadi workers. After the cabinet meeting, CM Adhikari held a press conference and announced major decisions taken in the meeting.
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