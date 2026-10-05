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CM Suvendu Adhikari’s pre-Durga Puja gift: West Bengal government increases Karmabandhus’ salary by Rs 3,000

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced key cabinet decisions, including a Rs 3,000 monthly salary hike for Karmabandhus.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: October 5, 2026, 10:45 PM IST
suvendu adhikari
CM Suvendu Adhikari’s pre-Durga Puja gift: West Bengal government increases Karmabandhus' salary by Rs 3,000 | Image: X

Kormobandhus Salary Hike: The West Bengal government on Monday announced an increase in the monthly salary for ‘Karmabandhus’, or part-time workers, by Rs 3,000. These Karmabandhus work part-time as helpers, cleaners, or night watchmen under the state government. The BJP government led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has offered benefits to several sections before Durga Puja. CM Adhikari chaired a cabinet meeting today, during which the cabinet members decided to increase the salary of Karmabandhus. The cabinet has also increased the honorarium of Anganwadi workers. After the cabinet meeting, CM Adhikari held a press conference and announced major decisions taken in the meeting.

Read more: Good News for Sanitation Workers: Punjab Govt hikes salaries of contractual staff, pay doubled

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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