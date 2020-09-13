New Delhi: ‘If you cannot run the government, you should resign,’ said Madan Sharma, the retired Navy officer who was allegedly beaten up by Shiv Sena workers, in a scathing attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Earlier on Sunday, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reached his residence to meet him. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut To Meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday Amid Rising Tension With Shiv Sena

“I request Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Ji that if you cannot run the government, then you should resign. Let people elect a government that can maintain law and order in Maharashtra,” Sharma told reporters. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Launches Fresh Attack at Uddhav Thackeray, Compares Him to Ten-Headed Ravana

The 62-year-old ex-Navy officer was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers on Friday for allegedly for forwarding a cartoon of CM Uddhav Thackeray on popular messaging app WhatsApp. The incident happened at around 11.30 AM in Lokhandwala Complex area in suburban Kandivali, Mumbai. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Mother Calls Shiv Sena 'Coward', Says 'This is Not Bal Thackeray's Party'

A video of the attack went viral on social media platforms, causing a huge uproar regarding the law and order situation in Maharashtra and opposition parties demanding the resignation of the chief minister.

In the footage shared, a group of men were seen running behind another person, grabbing him by his shirt and thrashing him to the ground.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has lambasted the Thackeray-led government. “Extremely sad and shocking incident. Retired Naval Officer got beaten up by goons because of just a WhatsApp forward. Please stop this GundaRaj Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji. We demand strong action and punishment to these goons,” he tweeted.

Six workers of the Shiv Sena, including Kamlesh Kadam, were arrested in connection with the attack, but later granted bail by Samta Nagar Police Station.