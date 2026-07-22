CM Vijay backs Rahul Gandhi, terms his detention as undemocratic – Here’s what he said on NEET

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay on Wednesday termed Rahul Gandhi’s detention as undemocratic and has called for NEET abolition.

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CM Vijay backs Rahul Gandhi, terms his detention as undemocratic – Here’s what he said on NEET | ImageL: X

CM Vijay backs Rahul Gandhi: A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was detained during his flash protest with other party leaders outside the Prime Minister’s residence, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay broke his silence over the issue and termed the police action against the former Congress president as “undemocratic”.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.