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CM Vijays big administrative move: Over 700 TASMAC liquor shops near schools, religious places to be closed

CM Vijay’s big administrative move: Over 700 TASMAC liquor shops near schools, religious places to be closed

Vijay ordered the closure of 717 state-run liquor retail outlets operating near temples, mosques, churches and educational institutions.

CM Vijay’s big administrative move: Over 700 TASMAC liquor shops near schools, religious places to be closed | Image: X@CMOTamilnadu

Chennai: In a major administrative decision, Vijay has issued an order to shut as many as 717 state-run liquor shops that are located and operating near places of worship, schools, colleges and bus stands across the state. The order instructs authorities to close all Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation liquor outlets operating within a 500-metre radius of temples, mosques, churches, educational institutions and bus stands within the next two weeks.

It is worth noting that Tamil Nadu has a total of 4,765 TASMAC liquor outlets, out of which 717 have been marked for closure. 276 liquor shops are located near places of worship. 186 shops are located near educational institutions and 255 near bus stands.

Also Read: Trouble for Vijay not over yet? Ahead of floor test, MLA who won by a single vote barred from…

The decision marks Vijay’s second major policy change within hours of assuming office. It is also seen as a key social reform step to reduce easy access to liquor in sensitive public areas.

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Tasmac Closures May Hit Tamil Nadu’s Revenue

It is to be noted that TASMAC is one of the state’s biggest revenue-generating public sector undertakings. The decision by the new Chief Minister to shut its liquor shops is likely to trigger discussions over its financial implications for the new government and its ability to meet the welfare promises.

TVK’s Thumping Victory In Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

The 51-year-old actor-politician took oath as the Chief Minister of the southern state on Sunday. His part TVK created history by emerging as the single largest party in the state. TVK, with the support of Congress, Left parties, VCK and Muslim League, formed the coalition government in Tamil Nadu.

In other key decisions, Vijay showed a green light to 200 units of free electricity for domestic consumers. He also instructed to form a special force dedicated to women’s safety in every district.

Also Read: Vijay-Stalin handshake, meeting broke the Tamil internet: ‘Senior vs. Junior’, ‘Dravidian Sun to Vettri Star’ memes go viral

However, the biggest announcement made by Vijay targeted his political rival, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

“I have to tell you about the current status of the Tamil Nadu government. The state has been burdened with debt exceeding Rs 10 lakh crore and the treasury has been completely emptied, leaving an unbearable burden,” he said.

In the state Assembly, vijay’s party has 107 seats following his resignation from the Tiruchirappalli East constituency. The party received support of 13 MLAs from Congress, VCK, IUML and Left parties. The actor-turned-politician is expected to face a floor test in the coming days. The floor test will prove TVK’s majority in the House.

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