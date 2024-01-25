Home

CM Yogi Adityanath Appeals People To Ensure 100 Percent Voting During The Elections

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged all citizens to ensure 100% voting during the upcoming elections.

Lucknow: Cheif Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Thursday on the occasion of ‘National Voters’ Day’ appealed to the people of the state to ensure 100 percent voting during the elections. CM Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt congratulations to all respected voters and residents, particularly acknowledging the young individuals who have become voters for the first time. His call for complete voter participation came ahead to make the democratic process more participatory and robust.

CM Adityanath’s Appeal To All The Voters

CM Yogi Adityanath’s post on X(formerly twitter) mentioned, “Heartfelt congratulations to all respected voters and residents on ‘National Voters’ Day,’ and congratulations to all the young individuals who have become voters for the first time.”

CM Yogi Adityanath in a post on X, emphasized the significance of voting, while describing it not just as the democratic right of a citizen but also their duty. “Voting is not only our duty, but also our right. Let’s take a pledge for 100 per cent voting to make our democracy more participatory and robust,” wrote CM Yogi Adityanath.

New Voters’ Conference

With Reference to Prime Minster Modi’s address to new voters of the country at the ‘New Voters’ Conference’, CM Yogi urged all the eligible voters to cast their votes in the forth-coming elections.

The ‘New Voters’ Conference’ addressed by PM Modi, took place on 24th Januaury in online mode was attended by approximately 50 lakh first-time voters. In the confrence PM Modi emphasized the significance of voting and how does responsible voting help in the development of the country.

He also described voting as a tool for the citizens that centralizes the power in their hands.

(With inputs from agencies)

