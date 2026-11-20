CM Yogi Adityanath’s mother passes away, dies at 91

Savitri Devi, the mother of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, died at the age of 91 at her ancestral home in Pauri Garhwal.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/cm-yogi-adityanaths-mother-passes-away-dies-at-91-8546503/ Copy

CM Yogi Adityanath’s mother passes away, dies at 91 | image; x

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s mother, Savitri Devi, passed away on Friday. She was 91 years old. Pauri SSP Sarvesh Kumar confirmed that she took her last breath at her ancestral home in Panchur village, Pauri. Pauri District Information Officer Yogesh Pokhriyal also confirmed the news of her death. CM Adityanath’s brother Mahendra also confirmed the news, informing that she was having breathing difficulties and took her last breath at 11.50 am.

Savitri Devi was living in Panchur village

Savitri Devi was living in Pauri’s Panchur village. The UP CM has seven siblings, and he is the second among four brothers and three sisters. CM Yogi’s family lives in Panchur village and his father, late Anand Singh Bisht, was a forest ranger in the forest department. Anand Bisht passed away on April 20, 2020.