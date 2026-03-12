Home

CM Yogi orders officials for security development in Balrampur review meeting, key details inside

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave orders to the officials for maintaining security in the review meeting on Thursday. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, i.e., March 12, conducted a review of the development work in the district of Balrampur. He gave directions to the officials for the necessities and improvement of security and cleanliness, along with amenities for devotees at the Devi Patan Shaktipeeth. The meeting was held in Balrampur, and the CM gave instructions to the officials that they must ensure daily hearings of the public so that the grievances of the citizens can get readily resolved.

Focus on safety and security

The Chief Minister highlighted the necessity of strengthening and solidifying the security-based arrangements at the Devi Patan Shaktipeeth, where a large number of devotees offer prayers. In addition, the Uttar Pradesh CM gave directions to the officials for activating the guards in the village and strengthening the mechanisms through which information is shared. These measures were taken to avoid the criminal elements from functioning in the nearby regions. The CM later visited the Maa Pateshwari temple and offered prayers.

Healthcare expansion in Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath appreciated the healthcare facilities and services in the state. He added, “Today, within Uttar Pradesh, the facility of free dialysis is available in every district, and the facility of CT scan is available. In the year 2017, only 17 medical colleges were operational in Uttar Pradesh. Today, 81 medical colleges are being operated across the state, and 2 AIIMS are being operated.”

He inaugurated the Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Agra and extended greetings to the group for the successful establishment of their eighth hospital. CM said that every citizen holds the basic right to quality healthcare and appreciated the overall improvement in the health infrastructure of the state. The number of medical colleges in the state, according to CM Yogi, has also surged from 17 in 2017 to 81 as of now, along with two AIIMS institutions.

Infrastructure and welfare in Uttar Pradesh

The Chief Minister gave credit to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of India. He also added that under him, the infrastructure of the state has also improved heavily. Chief Minister Yogi also added that the state has now expanded the expressways, highways, infrastructure, and modern public transport systems in the state.

(With inputs from ANI)

