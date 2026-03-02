Home

CM Yogi plays ‘Phoolon ki Holi’ at Bhakt Prahlad procession, showers flowers on devotees

CM Yogi showered flowers on the devotees at 'Bhakt Prahlad' procession

Image: IANS

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, played ‘Phoolon ki holi’ at the procession of Bhakt Prahlad in Gorakhpur. He also showered flowers on the devotees. The UP CM conducted the celebrations with flowers during the procession and also conducted aarti, which was organised by the Shri Shri Solika Dahan Utsav Samiti at Pandeyhata in Gorakhpur. The occasion was celebrated with great glory on Monday, i.e., March 2. The event attracted great crowds of devotees and the local residents. The festival became a full-fledged vibrant celebration of faith, festivity, and togetherness.

UP CM played ‘Phoolon ki Holi’ with devotees

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister participated in the function actively with the devotees. He took part in the traditional ‘Phoolon Ki Holi’ and showered flowers on the devotees and extended the greetings of the Holi occasion. During the procession, many BJP leaders, like Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan, MLA Vipin Singh, and Charu Chaudhary, accompanied him. The celebration was a perfect blend of devotion, community participation, and happiness. It’s because the devotees also joined the aarti and procession march, which was conducted through the streets of Pandeyhata.

CM’s address

The Chief Minister addressed the gathering and appreciated the Holika Dahan committee for the preservation of the heritage of the festival. He added, “For the past hundred years, this Holika Dahan committee has preserved its heritage through this procession. Diwali is celebrated in every household without government support, but this Holi event receives government assistance.”

He also highlighted the importance of the support of the institutions for keeping the spirit of the traditional festivals alive even today.

CM’s message of inclusion

The Chief Minister spoke about the inclusive development in the society for all the sections. He also talked about the opportunities for everyone. He spoke, “No one should be displaced; everyone should have a chance to prosper and grow their business.”

The event of Holika Dahan captured the essence of the spirituality of the festival as it reinforced the association of governance and traditions from the grassroots level.

CM Yogi’s participation added a political and cultural dimension to the celebration, highlighting the great necessity of preserving local customs and promoting social harmony.

(With inputs from IANS)

