Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday expanded its cabinet to fill the slots that had fallen vacant in the last few months, especially after some ministers entered the portals of Lok Sabha.

As reported by ANI, 23 MLAs took oath as ministers in Uttar Pradesh Government in the Cabinet reshuffle. Two new faces were inducted as cabinet ministers while four ministers of state were elevated.

Since Adityanath took over the reins of the state in March 2017, this was the first expansion of his ministry.

23 MLAs take oath as ministers in Uttar Pradesh Government, 6 of them as Cabinet Ministers, in the first Cabinet reshuffle of the present Government pic.twitter.com/IaUqWyt7oc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 21, 2019

On Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Governor Anandiben Patel after he apparently discussed the issue during his meeting with BJP chief Amit Shah in New Delhi.

“Reshuffling of the cabinet is the sole prerogative of the chief minister. How many will be elevated to cabinet rank, how many new faces will be inducted and how many will be rewarded for their work is the prerogative of the chief minister,” a UP BJP leader had told PTI.

Uttar Pradesh has a total of 43 ministers, including the chief minister. There are 18 cabinet ministers, nine ministers of state with independent charge and 13 ministers of state, in addition to two deputy chief ministers — Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma.

The maximum strength of the council of ministers can be 15 per cent of the assembly’s total strength. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has 403 seats and hence, the state can have a maximum of 61 ministers, including the chief minister, a BJP leader said.