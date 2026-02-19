CM Yogi to travel in high-speed Maglev train on Japan visit this month; it has an ultra-high speed of 600 kmph, key details inside

Home

Not just the rail experience; the visit of CM Yogi to Singapore and Japan will help in strengthening the economic connections and attracting investments.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, is set to begin his official visit to Singapore and Japan from February 22, i.e., Sunday. The major highlight of the CM’s visit to Japan will be the test ride on the Maglev train. The ride will be nearly 100 kilometres long, and the average speed of the train will be more than 600 kilometres per hour. The visit will lead to the exploration of the advanced mobility solutions, along with the strengthening of international cooperation in infrastructure and investment.

CM’s ride on Japan’s Maglev train

During the visit of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Japan, he will experience the next-gen magnetic levitation, i.e., Maglev train system. The train functions with the help of magnetic levitation technology, and it allows the vehicle to float above the tracks, alongside the elimination of friction, which also enables ultra-high-speed tendencies.

The train corridor between Tokyo and Nagoya at present is under development. It’s also expected to become completely operational by the year 2027. The officials stated that the exposure of this nature will aid the state of Uttar Pradesh in exploring better possibilities for the modernisation and expansion of its own transportation infrastructure, especially in fast-growing urban regions.

Focus on investment and infrastructure

Not just the rail experience, the visit of CM Yogi to Singapore and Japan will help in strengthening the economic connections, attracting investments, and studying global practices in urban development and public transport systems.

Cultures and traditions

The reports are suggesting that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will travel to Japan and Singapore in his traditional saffron robes. He’s also scheduled to visit the Hanuman Temple in Japan, as per reports.

