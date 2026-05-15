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CNG prices hiked in Delhi by Rs 2, have prices of compressed natural gas increased in other cities as well?

CNG prices hiked in Delhi by Rs 2, have prices of compressed natural gas increased in other cities as well?

After petrol and diesel price hike, the cost of CNG was also increased on Friday by Rs 2 in Delhi as the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continues due to West Asia conflict.

CNG prices hiked in Delhi by Rs 2, have prices of compressed natural gas increased in other cities as well?

CNG Price Hike: After an increase in petrol and diesel prices, compressed natural gas (CNG) rates were also hiked by Rs 2 on Friday amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The CNG price in the national capital was raised by Rs 2 per kg. Following the revision, CNG will sell in the capital city at Rs 79.09 per kg, earlier, it was Rs 77.09 per kg.

The announcement comes a day after Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) increased the prices of Compressed Natural Gas by Rs 2 per kg across Mumbai Metropolitan Region. MGL officials on Wednesday stated, “Starting midnight tonight, the price of CNG will increase by Rs 2 per kg, bringing the revised rate to Rs 84 per kg in and around the city.”

The revised price by MGL is effective from Thursday across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) areas.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked

The central government on Friday increased fuel prices by Rs 3 per litre amid pressure from the rising crude oil prices, news agency ANI reported. After the revision in the prices, price of petrol in Delhi has increased from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre. Diesel prices rose from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre. However, there is no announcement regarding the hike in prices of commercial and domestic gas cylinders. However, it is expected that oil marketing companies will revise prices on June 1.

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City Petrol Price (Rs per litre) Hike (Rs) Delhi 97.77 3 Kolkata 108.74 3.29 Mumbai 106.68 3.14 Chennai 103.67 2.83

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