New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seven-day custodial interrogation of former managing director and chief executive officer of National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna in NSE co-location scam case. Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal passed the order after hearing arguments from CBI and the counsel appearing for the accused Ramkrishna. The probe agency had sought her 14-day custodial interrogation.Also Read - Why CBI Arrested Former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna

The CBI arrested the Ramkrishna on Sunday after her anticipatory bail application was dismissed by the court on Saturday. In the co-location facility offered by the NSE, brokers could place their servers within the stock exchange premises giving them faster access to the markets. Also Read - Chitra Ramakrishna, Ex-NSE Chief, Arrested by CBI in 'Himalayan Yogi' Scandal

It is alleged that some brokers in connivance with insiders abused the algorithm and the co-location facility to make windfall profits. Also Read - Former NSE Chief Chitra Ramakrishna Likely To Be Arrested By CBI As Delhi Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail

Meanwhile, a Special CBI Court on Monday also extended the custody of former Group Operating Officer of National Stock Exchange, Anand Subramanian in the NSE Scam Case till March 9. Subramanian was produced before Special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal by CBI. The prosecution sought more custody of the accused, which was allowed by the court till March 9.

Subramanian was arrested on the night of February 24. He was later sent to CBI’s custody.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been probing the matter since May 2018, but they have not been able to find any concrete evidence to identify the mysterious Himalayan Yogi with whom the classified information was shared by Ramakrishna.

(With inputs from agencies)