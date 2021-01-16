New Delhi: As India launched the world’s biggest vaccination drive on Saturday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan informed about the CoWIN platform and asserted that it is mandatory for everyone to be registered at the application, that will be used to monitor the inoculation drive and track the listed beneficiaries for vaccination on a real-time basis Also Read - Historic COVID-19 Vaccination Underway: Here's All You Need to Know About Covishield And Covaxin

"It is mandatory for beneficiaries to be registered on the CoWIN platform to receive COVID-19 Vaccine. QR Code-based vaccination certificate will only be generated for coronavirus vaccine beneficiaries who are registered on the CoWIN platform", Dr. Harsh Vardhan said in a tweet.

The Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN) will be used by both vaccinators and beneficiaries for the smooth rollout of the vaccination process. It has five modules—administrator module, registration module, vaccination module, beneficiary acknowledgment module, and report module.

The application will also provide an option for beneficiaries to self register themselves after uploading identification documents like Aadhaar card, driving licence, PAN and bank passbook, among others.

Follow these steps to register for the vaccine:

Self-register on the CoWIN Website

Upload government photo identity or do an AADHAAR authentication via biometrics, OTP or demographic.

Date and time will be allocated for vaccination

Only pre-registered beneficiaries will be allowed to proceed for the vaccination.

Why the App is Limited to Health Workers? As of now, the app can only be accessed by healthcare workers. The government has said that it will help them (health care workers) to feed some data and receive sufficient information about the vaccination. When general public can download CoWIN? CoWIN app is expected to be available to the general public in the form of an online website as well as a mobile application within a month.