New Delhi: Reacting to the claims of an elderly man in Bihar of having taken around a dozen shots of the COVID-19 vaccine so far, a top official of the Union Health Ministry on Friday said that India's vaccination drive portal Co-WIN does not allow beneficiaries to make multiple registrations against one identity card (ID). On Thursday, 84-year-old Brahmdeo Mandal, resident of Bihar's Madhepura district claimed that he has taken 11 shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"As per records on Co-WIn, only one person name Brahmdeo Mandal and age 85 has got vaccinated, that too with a unique Aadhaar number Co-WIN does not allow the use of the same ID including Aadhaar for multiple beneficiaries," Additional Secretary and Mission Director of National Health Mission, Vikas Sheel, tweeted on Friday, reacting to Mandal's claim.

As per records on Co-WIn, only one person name Brahmdeo Mandal and age 85 has got vaccinated, that too with a unique aadhaar no. Co-WIN does not allow use of same ID including Aadhaar for multiple beneficiaries. @mansukhmandviya @rssharma3 @MoHFW_INDIA https://t.co/AcYg2Sp70S — Vikas Sheel (@iamvikassheel) January 7, 2022

As per new Agency ANI, Mandal, who claims to have noted down the dates and time of all 11 jabs, said he took his first shot at Puraini PHC on February 13, 2021. By September 24, he claimed to have taken the vaccine nine times and that he had taken his latest jab on January 4 this year.

“I took the third jab on May 19, fourth on 16 June and fifth on July 24 and the tenth jab from SDH Kehalgaon. I have received 11 COVID-19 vaccines so far,” claimed Mandal adding that he had not fallen ill since he started getting inoculated.

The state health department has also initiated an investigation into the matter.