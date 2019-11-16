New Delhi: A coach of Kerala Express which was going from Delhi to Trivandrum on Saturday derailed near Yerpedu railway station in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, news agency ANI reported.

No passenger was harmed during the incident. Everybody is safe.

As of now, the cause of the derailment is being ascertained.

Speaking to ANI, South Central Railway CPRO said, “Pantry car of the train derailed. All passengers safe. Officials&technical staff have reached the spot&checking cause of derailment.”

In an earlier which took place on November 11, at least twelve people were injured after coaches of two trains collided at the Kacheguda railway station in Hyderabad.

The incident took place after 3 coaches of Lingampalli-Falaknuma train and 4 coaches of Kurnool City-Secunderabad Hundry Express derailed. Reports claimed that he mishap took place due to a fault in the signal. All the injured were shifted to Osmania General Hospital.

A high-level inquiry was also ordered into the collision.