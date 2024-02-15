Home

News

‘Coaching Centres With More Than 20 Students Cannot Operate In Residential Buildings’, Says Delhi HC

‘Coaching Centres With More Than 20 Students Cannot Operate In Residential Buildings’, Says Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has directed coaching centres in Delhi to move out of residential areas and operate from commercial spaces if they have more than 20 students.

Delhi High Court

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the coaching centres operating in Delhi to move out of residential areas and operate from commercial spaces if they have more than 20 students. A bench led by acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora acknowledged that the students “run the risk of their lives” at coaching centres operating from residential buildings as they do not have adequate safety infrastructure such as two staircases.

Trending Now

Key Details Of The Petition

This development came in response to a petition filed by the Coaching Federation of India, seeking a stay on the a notification issuyed by the Delhi Development Authority which complied the inclusion of coaching centres in the definition of “educational buildings”, thus requiring them to employ certain specific measures for fire safety etc.

You may like to read

Notification Issued By DDA

In February 2020, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) modified its Unified Building Bye Laws-2016 (UBBL-2016), including coaching centres in the definition of “Educational Buildings”.

Remarks From The Court

The court verbally remarked that,”There must be hundreds of students attending your classes. You should not be in a residential building. Move to a commercial building.”

“You cannot operate from a residential area. Where students are more than 20, you must move out,” Justice Manmeet P S Arora added.

The court stated that it cannot stay a notification that was released in 2020, but it did order that the petition be scheduled for hearing before another division bench on Friday, which addresses the matter of fire safety at coaching centers.

“We cannot stay a 2020 notification. This is involving human lives,” the court said.

Argument From The Petitioner’s Counsel

“The DDA has come up with a notification classifying me as an educational institute. The notification come out in 2020. We are seeking that the notification must go and we need a clarification,” advocate Rajeshwari Hariharan, appearing in the court on behalf of the petitioner, said.

“I cannot be an educational institute. I cannot be subject to the rigours that educational institutes must follow,” Hariharan told the court.

She did, however, clarify that coaching centers are willing to undergo an audit in addition to adhering to fire safety regulations.

The petitioner, represented by lawyer Saakshi Khandelwal, contended that the notification was arbitrary and against the Master Plan for Delhi (MDP)-2021, Fire Safety Rules, and UBBL provisions. The UBBL places residential buildings up to 15 meters/17.5 meters in height in the low- to moderate-risk category and exempts them from requiring safety authorizations.

The counsel for the DDA said MPD-2041 is expected to come out soon.

What Led To Registration Of Case

When a fire broke out at a coaching center in Mukherjee Nagar last year in June, the High Court registered a case by taking suo-motu cognizance of the incident. Students were observed using ropes to climb down the building.

According to primary investigations, the five-story building’s electricity meter board may have been the source of the fire, according to officials. Approximately 250 students were enrolled in classes at Bhandari House at the time, according to the police.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.