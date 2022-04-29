New Delhi: To bring the power crisis under control in many states, Indian Railways has cancelled nearly 42 passenger trains across India on Friday. Railway officials informed that these trains have been cancelled until further notice to tackle critically low stocks at power plants amid blackouts in several states. Meanwhile, a report has claimed that Railways has planned to cancel nearly 700 passenger trains as the major thermal plants are struggling with coal shortages, indicating a looming power crisis. According to a report of CNBC-TV18, approximately 657 passenger trains—500 mail, express trains, 148 passenger trains are expected to be cancelled to prioritise the movement of coal rakes. On the other hand, Delhi power minister Satyendar Jain claimed that crucial power plants are left with less than a day of coal which can cause blackouts and interrupt crucial services like metro and hospitals.Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels Nearly 200 Trains Today. Check List Here

Coal Crisis: Here’s Your 10-Point Cheatsheet to This Big Story