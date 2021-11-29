Bokaro: At least four persons, including a woman, are feared to be trapped after an abandoned coal mine collapsed allegedly during illegal coal mining. The four people suspected to be villagers were mining at an abandoned Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) mine and have been trapped there for the past two days, with the local police having failed to trace them, a senior officer said.Also Read - Bizzare! Man Kills Father in Telangana With Help From Mother And Younger Brother to Secure PSU Job, Arrested

When the rescue team of BCCL, which came earlier to rescue the four people trapped in the debris inside the mine for more than 24 hours, could not rescue the trapped victims, a 25-member team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Ranchi arrived at the spot. The four all residents of Tilatand village reportedly got trapped after the mine collapsed on Friday.

Bokaro SP Chandan Kumar Jha said that the NDRF team will start operations later in the day to rescue the four, who had entered the quarry for illegal mining. "Four people, including a woman, are reportedly trapped in Parvatpur coal block. Their families have claimed that they went missing after the mine collapsed," Jha said.