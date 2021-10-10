New Delhi: Dismissing reports of coal crisis in India, Union Power Minister, RK Singh on Sunday said that an ”unnecessary’ panic has been created due to ‘miscommunication between GAIL and Tata’. “Neither there was any shortage of gas in the past, nor will it happen in the future. We have an average coal reserve (at power stations) that can last for more than 4 days. The stock is replenished every day. I am in touch with (Union Minister for Coal & Mines) Pralhad Joshi”, Singh said while speaking to news agency ANI over the purported coal shortage crisis.Also Read - Explained: Why Threat of Possible Power Crisis is Looming Large Across India
His clarification comes a day after several media reports claimed that a power crisis is looming in some states, including Delhi and Punjab, due to a combination of factors such as excess rainfall hitting coal movement and imported coal-based power plants generating less than half of their capacity due to record-high rates. Also Read - Unprecedented Increase in Power Demand Behind Coal Shortage, Says Centre as States Raise Blackout Concerns
Earlier on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over “a power crisis” the capital city could face. “I am personally keeping a close watch over the situation. We are trying our best to avoid it,” Kejriwal had tweeted yesterday. Also Read - Coal Crisis Looms Large: These States Could Face Complete Blackout or Long Power Cuts
Blackout Fears | Here’s What We Know So Far
- Panic was created unnecessarily. I’ve warned Tata Power CEO of action if they send baseless SMSs to customers that can create panic. Messages by GAIL & Tata Power qualify as acts of irresponsible behaviour, said Union Power Minister
- Singh has assured that national capital Delhi will continue to get supply and there will be no load-shedding.
- “The supply of domestic or imported coal will continue irrespective of the charges. Under no circumstances the gas supply will come down,” he told reporters.
- GAIL CMD has been asked to continue supplying the required amount of gas to power stations across the country. He has assured the government that the supplies will continue, Singh added.
- Hitting out at Congress leaders over their remarks on coal shortage in power plants, the minister said, “Unfortunately, the Congress party has run out of ideas. They are running out of votes and therefore they are running out of ideas as well.”
- As per the reports, rains hit movement of the fuel from mines to power generation units, impacting power generation in many states, including Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and Tamil Nadu.
- Tata Power, which has signed contracts to supply 1,850 MW of electricity to Gujarat, 475 MW to Punjab, 380 MW to Rajasthan, 760 MW to Maharashtra and 380 MW to Haryana from its imported coal-based power plant at Mundra in Gujarat, has stopped generation.
- “There is about 40 million tonnes of coal stock at the mines and another 7.5 million tonnes at power plants,” a top ministry official said.
- Rajasthan is resorting to one hour power cuts on a daily basis. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) said that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
- Jharkhand and Bihar are also among the worst affected by the coal shortage. In Andhra Pradesh, acute supply shortfalls were pushing it towards unscheduled power cuts.