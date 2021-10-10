New Delhi: Dismissing reports of coal crisis in India, Union Power Minister, RK Singh on Sunday said that an ”unnecessary’ panic has been created due to ‘miscommunication between GAIL and Tata’. “Neither there was any shortage of gas in the past, nor will it happen in the future. We have an average coal reserve (at power stations) that can last for more than 4 days. The stock is replenished every day. I am in touch with (Union Minister for Coal & Mines) Pralhad Joshi”, Singh said while speaking to news agency ANI over the purported coal shortage crisis.Also Read - Explained: Why Threat of Possible Power Crisis is Looming Large Across India

His clarification comes a day after several media reports claimed that a power crisis is looming in some states, including Delhi and Punjab, due to a combination of factors such as excess rainfall hitting coal movement and imported coal-based power plants generating less than half of their capacity due to record-high rates. Also Read - Unprecedented Increase in Power Demand Behind Coal Shortage, Says Centre as States Raise Blackout Concerns

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over “a power crisis” the capital city could face. “I am personally keeping a close watch over the situation. We are trying our best to avoid it,” Kejriwal had tweeted yesterday. Also Read - Coal Crisis Looms Large: These States Could Face Complete Blackout or Long Power Cuts

Blackout Fears | Here’s What We Know So Far