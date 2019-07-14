Lucknow: A coast guard official allegedly committed suicide today by jumping from her apartment in Lucknow.
Sneha Katyat, the deceased, was recently married to a pilot and living with her sister-in-law in Ansal Golf City.
“Prima facie, she died from a head injury she sustained. The family says she had recently taken voluntary retirement. Probe underway,” said the Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani.
Sneha was a coast guard official who took voluntary retirement after the marriage.
According to Sneha’s sister-in-law, she wanted to go for a walk and left the house after having breakfast. After some time she came to know about the death and immediately informed the police.
(With Inputs from Lomas Jha)