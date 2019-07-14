Lucknow: A coast guard official allegedly committed suicide today by jumping from her apartment in Lucknow.

Sneha Katyat, the deceased, was recently married to a pilot and living with her sister-in-law in Ansal Golf City.

“Prima facie, she died from a head injury she sustained. The family says she had recently taken voluntary retirement. Probe underway,” said the Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani.

Sneha was a coast guard official who took voluntary retirement after the marriage.

A Coast Guard Official, Sneha Katyat, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from her apartment in Lucknow today. SSP Kalanidhi Naithani says, “probe underway. Prima facie, she died from head injury she sustained. Family says she had recently taken voluntarily retirement” pic.twitter.com/kvW56iJDie — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 14, 2019

According to Sneha’s sister-in-law, she wanted to go for a walk and left the house after having breakfast. After some time she came to know about the death and immediately informed the police.

(With Inputs from Lomas Jha)