Trivandrum: In the wake of the rising Coronavirus cases, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) today postponed all university examinations scheduled to be held from tomorrow i.e. (April 19). Recently, various boards and states have deferred examinations due to the rising Coronavirus cases. Also Read - Uttarakhand Postpones State Board Exams for Class 12, Cancels for Class 10

Prior to this, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had cancelled the the Class 10 examination and postponed the Class 12 board exams. The HRD Ministry had taken the decision after a high-level meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Coronavirus situation in Kerala

Kerala recorded 13,835 cases on Saturday, the highest single day surge in the past few months. With COVID-19 cases soaring in Kerala, the state government has decided to impose restrictions, including making it mandatory for registration of weddings and house warming ceremonies.

According to a government order on Saturday, details of public functions, including ceremonies like marriage and house warming, should be registered on the ”COVID-19 jagratha portal” in advance.

The number of people allowed for public functions organised indoor and outdoor venues has been limited to 75 and 150 respectively until further orders, state chief secretary Dr V P Joy said in the order.

The restrictions were in view of the rapid increase in positive cases in the last few days and to ensure its effective containment, the order stated.