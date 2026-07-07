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  • Cockroach Janata Partys Twitter account to be unblocked, orders Delhi High Court, big win for Abhijeet Dipke

Cockroach Janata Party’s’ Twitter account to be unblocked, orders Delhi High Court, big win for Abhijeet Dipke

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government, stated that there was no objection to unblocking the Twitter account.

Written by: Nivedita Dash Edited by: Nivedita Dash
Updated: July 7, 2026, 1:01 PM IST
Cockroach Janata Party
Delhi High Court has ordered the unblocking of the 'Cockroach Janata Party's' Twitter account (File)

The Delhi High Court has ordered the unblocking of the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’s’ Twitter account.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government, stated that there was no objection to unblocking the Twitter account.

Read more: Cockroach Janata Party's founder's appeal ahead of June 6 protest; asks his supporters not to…

SG Mehta stated that the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ Twitter account had been blocked in view of the NEET exam, as lakhs of students were participating in it.

Several posts from this account were spreading chaos among students and parents. Now that the examination is over, the government has no objection to unblocking the Twitter account.

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About the Author

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where she leads a dynamic editorial team and oversees the platform’s daily news operations. With over 15 years of experience in Digital and Pr ... Read More

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