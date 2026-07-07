Cockroach Janata Party’s’ Twitter account to be unblocked, orders Delhi High Court, big win for Abhijeet Dipke

The Delhi High Court has ordered the unblocking of the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’s’ Twitter account.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government, stated that there was no objection to unblocking the Twitter account.
SG Mehta stated that the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ Twitter account had been blocked in view of the NEET exam, as lakhs of students were participating in it.
Several posts from this account were spreading chaos among students and parents. Now that the examination is over, the government has no objection to unblocking the Twitter account.
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