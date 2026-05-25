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Cockroach Janata Party update: Founder Abhijeet Dipke moves Delhi HC against blocking of partys X account

Cockroach Janata Party update: Founder Abhijeet Dipke moves Delhi HC against blocking of party’s X account

Following a massive wave of online popularity, Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court challenging the sudden suspension of the movement's official X account.

Cockroach Janta Party

Cockroach Janata Party update: Abhijit Dipke, the founder of the viral satirical movement “Cockroach Janata Party,” has approached the Delhi High Court to challenge the Central government’s blocking of the group’s X (formerly Twitter) account. The digital movement rapidly gained millions of followers following an oral remark made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a Supreme Court hearing, where he equated online youth activism with “cockroaches” disrupting systems. While the Chief Justice later clarified that his comments were strictly targeted at individuals practicing with fake or forged professional degrees, the phrase sparked an overnight social media campaign.

SC declines urgent hearing on Cockroach Janta Party

In another related development, the Supreme Court on Monday remarked while refusing to grant an urgent hearing on a plea seeking a probe into allegations regarding fake advocates and activities associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical digital outfit that recently took social media by storm.

Also read: ‘No Emergency’: CJI on petition filed against Cockroach Janata Party in Supreme Court with plea for urgent hearing

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked advocate N K Goswami, appearing for the petitioner, not to take the issue “so sentimentally”.

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Goswami submitted that despite the CJI Surya Kant’s clarification, a distorted and malicious narrative was continuing.

“Don’t take it so sentimentally,” CJI says on Cockroach Janata Party

“Don’t take it so sentimentally,” the CJI Surya Kant said.

Another advocate submitted that they were seeking a CBI probe into the issue of fake law degrees and said courtroom exchanges cannot be used for commercial purposes. The CJI replied, “There is no such grave urgency. We will see.”

Also read: ‘Cockroaches’ hit the streets in Tamil Nadu, hold rally against unemployment and exam irregularities

The petition has also sought action against those involved in the alleged commercial exploitation of oral observations made during court proceedings. It sought an investigation into alleged fake advocates practising law using fraudulent degrees.

How did Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) began?

The CJP surfaced recently amid a controversy over remarks attributed to CJI Surya Kant on “cockroaches” and “parasites” during a court hearing on May 15 on a plea concerning senior designation for a lawyer.

On May 16, CJI Surya Kant issued a strongly worded clarification of his remarks, saying he was “pained” by media reports suggesting he had criticised the youth.

(With inputs from agencies)

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