Cockroach Janata Party’s founder’s appeal ahead of June 6 protest; asks his supporters not to…

This appeal is different from Abhijeet Dipke’s earlier request in which he had invited supporters to meet him at the airport on June 6.

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New Delhi: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke had recently announced that he would be returning to Delhi and had invited his supporters to meet him at the airport. However, just before his return, he made a major change to that plan. Ahead of the party’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, CJP has issued a special appeal asking supporters “not to gather at Indira Gandhi International Airport” to welcome him upon his arrival from the United States.

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Why Did CJP Change Its Plan?

This appeal is different from Abhijeet Dipke’s earlier request in which he had invited supporters to meet him at the airport on June 6. On the same day, the party plans to hold a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged “NEET paper leak controversy”.

Crowd at the Airport Could Cause Disruptions

The CJP stated that a large gathering at the airport could disrupt normal operations and create difficulties for both passengers and security personnel. The party said that it would not be feasible for such a large number of people to assemble at the airport, as it could cause inconvenience to the public and security forces. Therefore, supporters have been requested not to come to Delhi Airport.

Important Update: The overwhelming response from those who want the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan to our call to join us at Delhi Airport was beyond our imagination. It is not feasible for so many people to assemble at the airport as it would cause inconvenience to the… pic.twitter.com/VOkd0Fbjmv — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) June 4, 2026

What Is Abhijeet Dipke’s Plan in Delhi?

Instead of gathering at the airport, supporters were informed that Dipke would personally visit the Parliament Street Police Station to seek permission for the proposed protest at the Jantar Mantar. In a video attached to a post on X, Dipke said that the response to his appeal had been far greater than expected, prompting the party to reconsider its plans.

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CJP Appeals for Peace and Discipline

The party has urged supporters to maintain discipline and avoid any actions that could lead to disturbances. Appealing for restraint, Dipke said that supporters should ensure the campaign remains peaceful and within the bounds of the law. “We are law-abiding citizens,” he said. He further added that opponents are looking for opportunities to disrupt or discredit the movement, and the party must not give them any such chance.