Cockroach Janta Party announces ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti after police deny permission for protest at Shivaji Park

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday announced a ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ in Mumbai on October 2, after police denied permission for its protest at Shivaji Park on Gandhi Jayanti.

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Cockroach Janta Party announces 'Jail Bharo Andolan' in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti after police deny permission for protest at Shivaji Park | Images: PTI

CJP Announces ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ In Mumbai: Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), on Monday announced that his party members and supporters will carry out a ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ in Mumbai on October 2 after failing to receive permission for their proposed protest at Shivaji Park on Gandhi Jayanti. Dipke took to X and said, “Jail Bharo Andolan in Mumbai. October 2, Shivaji Park. #SaveDemocracy.”

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