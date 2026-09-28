Cockroach Janta Party announces ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti after police deny permission for protest at Shivaji Park

CJP Announces ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ In Mumbai: Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), on Monday announced that his party members and supporters will carry out a ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ in Mumbai on October 2 after failing to receive permission for their proposed protest at Shivaji Park on Gandhi Jayanti. Dipke took to X and said, “Jail Bharo Andolan in Mumbai. October 2, Shivaji Park. #SaveDemocracy.”
The CJP had announced the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation. The party has also demanded a halt on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.