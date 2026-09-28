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Cockroach Janta Party announces ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti after police deny permission for protest at Shivaji Park

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday announced a ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ in Mumbai on October 2, after police denied permission for its protest at Shivaji Park on Gandhi Jayanti.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: September 28, 2026, 1:58 PM IST
cjp protest abhijeet dipke
Cockroach Janta Party announces 'Jail Bharo Andolan' in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti after police deny permission for protest at Shivaji Park | Images: PTI

CJP Announces ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ In Mumbai: Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), on Monday announced that his party members and supporters will carry out a ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ in Mumbai on October 2 after failing to receive permission for their proposed protest at Shivaji Park on Gandhi Jayanti. Dipke took to X and said, “Jail Bharo Andolan in Mumbai. October 2, Shivaji Park. #SaveDemocracy.”

CJP Demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation

The CJP had announced the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation. The party has also demanded a halt on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Read more: CJP announces nationwide protest on Gandhi Jayanti if CEC Gyanesh Kumar doesn't resign

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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