CJP Chalo Sansad March Violence: Delhi Police to probe possible Pakistan link; Sonam Wangchuk releases statement, says he will...

New Delhi: In a significant development, Delhi Police on Monday widened the lens of its investigation following the violence during the CJP’s “Chalo Sansad” march in the national capital. According to the reports, the probe is now focused not only on identifying those involved in the violence but also on examining the possibility of a larger conspiracy and the role of social media handles allegedly linked to Pakistan.
As per the preliminary investigations, several individuals taken into custody have not been identified as students. Police are now trying to determine their role in the incident and whether the violence was premeditated.
A significant part of the investigation is focused on social media handles, as per an Aaj Tak report quoting police sources. A number of suspicious social media accounts allegedly circulated misleading information and rumours related to the protest and the subsequent violence. Investigating agencies are examining multiple such accounts. The report adds that some of these accounts are believed to be operated from Pakistan and shared several posts and tweets related to the violence.
As part of the investigation, police are examining the posts claiming that seven protesters were killed, 391 people were injured, and 250 individuals were arrested in the violence. Authorities are verifying the authenticity of these claims, identifying their sources, and examining the role of those responsible for spreading them. Police have also urged the public not to trust or share any unverified information.
The officials have said that the security forces exercised restraint throughout the morning. However, when the crowd allegedly turned violent and began targeting shops in the New Delhi area, mild force was used to bring the situation under control. Several shops in the Janpath area were reportedly vandalised.
As per the reports, over 70 people have been detained so far by the Delhi police. Other reports suggest that over 100 protesters were taken into custody from different locations and shifted to various police stations and temporary detention centres across Delhi.
The protest site at Jantar Mantar has been cleared, and protesters are now gathered near Kerala House. Several of those detained have been lodged at Chhatrasal Stadium.
Delhi Police is examining CCTV footage and videos recorded on mobile phones as part of the investigation. Authorities said that anyone found to have played a role in the violence will face legal action based on the available evidence.
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