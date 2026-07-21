CJP Chalo Sansad March Violence: Delhi Police to probe possible Pakistan link; Sonam Wangchuk releases statement, says he will…

As part of the investigation, police are examining the posts claiming that seven protesters were killed, 391 people were injured, and 250 individuals were arrested in the violence.

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CJP Chalo Sansad March Violence

New Delhi: In a significant development, Delhi Police on Monday widened the lens of its investigation following the violence during the CJP’s “Chalo Sansad” march in the national capital. According to the reports, the probe is now focused not only on identifying those involved in the violence but also on examining the possibility of a larger conspiracy and the role of social media handles allegedly linked to Pakistan.

As per the preliminary investigations, several individuals taken into custody have not been identified as students. Police are now trying to determine their role in the incident and whether the violence was premeditated.

A significant part of the investigation is focused on social media handles, as per an Aaj Tak report quoting police sources. A number of suspicious social media accounts allegedly circulated misleading information and rumours related to the protest and the subsequent violence. Investigating agencies are examining multiple such accounts. The report adds that some of these accounts are believed to be operated from Pakistan and shared several posts and tweets related to the violence.

As part of the investigation, police are examining the posts claiming that seven protesters were killed, 391 people were injured, and 250 individuals were arrested in the violence. Authorities are verifying the authenticity of these claims, identifying their sources, and examining the role of those responsible for spreading them. Police have also urged the public not to trust or share any unverified information.

Here are some of the key details:

Delhi Police will take action in accordance with the law if the investigation reveals the involvement of any political party, organisation, or any other group

Separate FIRs are being registered based on complaints received from different locations.

Each complaint will be investigated independently, and further action will be taken based on the evidence.

Security personnel and paramilitary forces were subjected to sustained stone-pelting during the protest.

The investigating team has videos and photographs that allegedly show repeated attacks on security forces with stones.

Police said four photographs document incidents of stone-pelting.

During the violence, two Delhi Police buses were targeted.

Protesters allegedly pelted stones at the front windshields of both buses, causing damage.

Police said an assessment of the damage caused to public property is underway, and separate legal action will be initiated in connection with such cases.

According to Delhi Police, more than 50 personnel from the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces were injured in the violence, including over five IPS officers.

The injured personnel have received medical treatment. On the other hand, individuals injured during the protest were also taken to hospitals for treatment.

The officials have said that the security forces exercised restraint throughout the morning. However, when the crowd allegedly turned violent and began targeting shops in the New Delhi area, mild force was used to bring the situation under control. Several shops in the Janpath area were reportedly vandalised.

More than 70 people detained

As per the reports, over 70 people have been detained so far by the Delhi police. Other reports suggest that over 100 protesters were taken into custody from different locations and shifted to various police stations and temporary detention centres across Delhi.

The protest site at Jantar Mantar has been cleared, and protesters are now gathered near Kerala House. Several of those detained have been lodged at Chhatrasal Stadium.

Delhi Police is examining CCTV footage and videos recorded on mobile phones as part of the investigation. Authorities said that anyone found to have played a role in the violence will face legal action based on the available evidence.