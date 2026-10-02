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CJP Mumbai Protest Live: Security tightened at Shivaji Park ahead of CJP agitation seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke said on Thursday (October 1, 2026) that the group will hold a protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, a no-sound or silence zone, on Friday (October 2, 2026). The protesters’ main demands include the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the filing of criminal charges against him.

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Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/cockroach-janta-party-cjp-protest-live-shivaji-park-mumbai-election-commission-ec-commissioner-gyanesh-kumar-dadar-devendra-fadnavis-8532146/ Copy

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke with spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. ANI

New Delhi: Mumbai Police has tightened security around Shivaji Park and Dadar railway station ahead of a proposed protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. It is important to note that the police have denied permission for the demonstration. The protest is scheduled for 4 pm. According to the officials, the police and railway authorities have deployed personnel at strategic locations around the iconic ground and station, while extensive barricading has been put up at major entry points to Shivaji Park.

Women police personnel and security teams from other agencies have also been deployed to prevent any untoward incident and regulate traffic in the Dadar area. Some local residents have opposed the protest, citing concerns over disruption to daily life in the residential neighbourhood. Earlier on Friday, CJP convenor Abhjeet Dipke paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in south Mumbai on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

CJP Mumbai Protest Live: