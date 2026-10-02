  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • CJP Mumbai Protest Live: Security tightened at Shivaji Park ahead of CJP agitation seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumars resignation
LIVE

CJP Mumbai Protest Live: Security tightened at Shivaji Park ahead of CJP agitation seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke said on Thursday (October 1, 2026) that the group will hold a protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, a no-sound or silence zone, on Friday (October 2, 2026). The protesters’ main demands include the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the filing of criminal charges against him.

Edited By: Victor Dasgupta
Published: October 2, 2026, 3:10 PM IST
CJP Mumbai Protest Live: Security tightened at Shivaji Park ahead of CJP agitation seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke with spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. ANI

New Delhi: Mumbai Police has tightened security around Shivaji Park and Dadar railway station ahead of a proposed protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. It is important to note that the police have denied permission for the demonstration. The protest is scheduled for 4 pm. According to the officials, the police and railway authorities have deployed personnel at strategic locations around the iconic ground and station, while extensive barricading has been put up at major entry points to Shivaji Park.

Women police personnel and security teams from other agencies have also been deployed to prevent any untoward incident and regulate traffic in the Dadar area. Some local residents have opposed the protest, citing concerns over disruption to daily life in the residential neighbourhood. Earlier on Friday, CJP convenor Abhjeet Dipke paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in south Mumbai on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Read more: Delhi metro big update: 11 stations closed ahead of Jantar Mantar protest; Check list

CJP Mumbai Protest Live:

Follow updates here:

  • Oct 2, 2026 3:37 PM IST

    CJP Mumbai Protest Live: CJP leaders and supporters gather at Mumbai’s Shivaji Party to protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

  • Oct 2, 2026 3:12 PM IST

    CJP Mumbai Protest Live: As police in Delhi detain hundreds of protesters, people in Mumbai have started gathering at Shivaji Park, where the Cockroach Janta Party has called for a ‘Jail Bharo’ protest.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, covering major developments across national politics, edu ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.