‘Hands Off Jantar Mantar’: CJP launches defence of Delhi’s key protest space

Saurav Das, spokesperson for the CJP, argued that shifting protests away from Jantar Mantar would leave citizens with fewer avenues to peacefully raise their concerns.

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CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das. PTI

Amid a debate over protests at Jantar Mantar, Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das on Friday backed the venue, calling it a key space for public demonstrations. His remarks came after the Delhi High Court questioned the continuation of protests in central Delhi.

The statement came in response to the Delhi High Court’s concerns over continuing demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, with the court highlighting the impact on traffic flow, emergency services and public movement.

HANDS OFF our Jantar Mantar! Before trying to take away our protest site, tell us if you will designate the India Gate where we can exercise our fundamental right to peacefully protest. You took away the India Gate. We will not tolerate taking away of OUR Jantar Mantar too! — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) August 7, 2026

In a post on X, Das wrote, “HANDS OFF our Jantar Mantar!” He said that with India Gate no longer being available as a protest site, restricting demonstrations at Jantar Mantar would leave people with even fewer spaces to raise their voices publicly.

“Before trying to take away our protest site, tell us if you will designate India Gate where we can exercise our fundamental right to peacefully protest. You took away the India Gate. We will not tolerate taking away of OUR Jantar Mantar too!” Das said.

‘Why should city be put to ransom unnecessarily?’

Das made the comments after Justice Amit Mahajan raised the issue during an oral observation while hearing a petition submitted by the All India Dalit Christian Rights Protection Committee.

The All India Dalit Christian Rights Protection Committee approached the Delhi High Court after seeking directions for police approval to organise a protest at Jantar Mantar on August 10. The group is demanding that Dalit Christians be included in the Scheduled Castes list.

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While hearing the matter, Justice Mahajan raised concerns over allowing continued demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, given its location in the heart of the city. He said the government must decide on the issue, while noting that law and order falls under the police’s jurisdiction.

He added, “Personally, if you have to ask me, I have a different view. I don’t think protests should happen inside the city. Why should this happen in the city when the entire city goes into… Whether it’s the ambulances or otherwise.”

Police to decide on August 10 protest

Counsel Sanjoy Ghose, appearing for the committee, submitted that the organisation had written to Delhi Police on July 9 for permission to hold a three-hour demonstration. He clarified that the protest would be limited in nature, with no procession, march, tents, overnight stay, hunger strike or road occupation planned. The police, he said, were yet to respond to the request.

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Representing Delhi Police, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma informed the court that the authorities would decide on the protest permission application by Saturday and convey their decision to the organisers.