Cockroach Janta Party protest: What are key demands of CJP? Delhi police deploy over 1000 personnel, ask protestors to…

The Delhi Police has not received any request for permission from Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) regarding its proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, even as more than 1,000 police personnel have been deployed in New Delhi.

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Cockroach Janta Party protest (AI Image)

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is all set to hold a protest today at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. “We seek minimum accountability from this system where rot has set in,” said spokesperson Saurav Das. Ahead of its proposed protest in Delhi, the X account Cockroach is Back on Thursday issued a fresh call to supporters, asking them to assemble at 9 am on Saturday. “6 June, 9 am – Milte hain kal fellow cockroaches. Time to turn this tiny joke into a revolution,” the post said.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal called on students and young people to protest against recurring examination paper leaks. In a post on X, Kejriwal argued that public pressure was necessary to force action against those responsible. “Paper leaks are a business worth billions and trillions. This racket involves very big-shot people. Until all of you take to the streets and force the government to act, this racket won’t stop. Next year, there will be the same mess in all the papers again,” he said.

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What are the key demands of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP):

The CJP said the June 6 protest was being organised in response to allegations of irregularities and paper leaks in major examinations including NEET, CBSE and CUET. “We are demanding accountability in the system,” Saurav Das added. “We have been demanding the resignation of the education minister, but no action has been taken against him to date. The transfers are being projected as action. It’s not. There’s a rot in the system,” he said.

Security stepped up across Delhi ahead of Cockroach Janta Party protest call

On Saturday, security was intensified across Delhi, with police deploying additional personnel at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, border entry points, and other sensitive locations ahead of a proposed protest call by the digital outfit Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), officials said to news agency PTI.

Sources said police have not received any formal request seeking permission for the proposed protest, but are making security arrangements based on inputs available through social media monitoring and other channels. More than 1,000 police personnel have been earmarked for deployment across the New Delhi district and other strategic locations as part of preventive security measures, sources said.

Security arrangements have been strengthened at the IGI Airport, major railway stations, inter-state bus terminals, and border points connecting Delhi with neighbouring states. Police teams have also been deployed at key intersections, marketplaces, and other sensitive locations to maintain law and order, they said.

Multiple layers of barricades have been put up outside the international airport precinct as part of heightened security measures, while vehicle-checking drives have been intensified at border points and on major routes leading to central Delhi, officials said.