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Cockroach Janta Party, recent sensation in social media, should BJP be worried as it surpasses the national party on Instagram in just four days

Cockroach Janta Party, recent sensation in social media, should BJP be worried as it surpasses the national party on Instagram in just four days

BJP on Instagram: An Instagram account called Cockroach Janta Party has been viral since May 16. It has amassed 9.3 million followers, surpassing the BJP's.

Cockroach Janta Party, recent sensation in social media, should BJP be worried as it surpasses the national party on Instagram in just four days (File image)

A new name is rapidly gaining attention in the social media world these days, especially in political corridors. An online satire campaign called Cockroach Janta Party has quickly become a major political trend on Instagram. Presently, it is being talked about for two main reasons – its name and its popularity on social media. Surprisingly, within just four days of its launch, the account garnered more than 9 million followers, surpassing the BJP’s official Instagram account in terms of followers.

This account, running on Instagram under the name @cockroachjantaparty, surpassed 9.3 million followers on May 20th. The BJP’s official Instagram handle, @bjp4india, has approximately 8.7 million followers. However, the Congress party still appears to be leading the social media charts, with approximately 13.2 million followers on its Instagram account, @incindia. The Aam Aadmi Party’s Instagram account reportedly has approximately 1.9 million followers.

The campaign emerged on May 16 which is said to be a satirical movement by young people, sparked by Chief Justice Surya Kant’s alleged remarks during a Supreme Court hearing. Initially launched as a humorous comment on the social media platform X, the campaign quickly went viral among young people. The Instagram account was launched the following day, and its popularity has since grown rapidly.

The platform describes itself as a “political platform of the youth, for the youth, and by the youth.” Its posts primarily focused on issues such as unemployment, political accountability, exam paper leaks, and other youth-related issues. This is why the campaign has successfully attracted a large number of young social media users.

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The account’s popularity can be gauged from the fact that it garnered 3 million followers within just 78 hours of its launch. This number then rapidly increased, surpassing 9 million within four days. Significantly, only 56 posts have been shared on the account so far. Despite this, it has challenged the social media influence of many older and established political organizations. In comparison, the BJP’s official Instagram page has already shared over 18,000 posts.

After surpassing the BJP on Instagram, the campaign also posted several sarcastic posts on social media. One post read, “Don’t underestimate the power of youth.” Another, “The World’s Largest Party They Said,” took a jab at the BJP’s organisational strength. Beyond Instagram, the campaign is rapidly growing on other platforms as well. The account has nearly 165,000 followers on the social media platform X. Political analysts believe this trend could be a sign of growing youth resentment and social media-based political expression.

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