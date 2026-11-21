Cockroach Janta Party to hold public meeting in Panjim on November 22; Dipke, Das to attend

Cockroach Janta Party leaders Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das will attend the meeting, which will be an open forum for Goa's youth to discuss their issues.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/cockroach-janta-party-to-hold-public-meeting-in-panjim-on-november-22-abhijeet-dipke-saurav-das-ashutosh-ranka-to-attend-8546890/ Copy

CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das will be present in Goa to understand the issues of the youth. File image/PTI

The Cockroach Janta Party is taking its message to Goa. Founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenor Saurav Das said on Saturday that they will hold a public meeting at the Panjim Convention Centre on Sunday, November 22.

Both leaders said on Instagram that they will attend the meeting, an open forum for Goa’s youth to raise their issues. It starts at 4 pm. “I request you all to please be there so we can discuss the issues of Goa and issues that matter to the youth of Goa,” Dipke said in a video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeetdipke)

Saurav Das also posted a video on Instagram, saying he would be looking forward to what the youth of Goa has to say. “The stage will be yours, we want to listen to you. Kya bolti Goa is what we want to find out,” Das said.

According to news agency PTI, Goa-based leader Afreen Shaikh said the initiative would provide a platform for people to raise local concerns and help the youth identify issues requiring intervention.

It won’t just be Das and Dipke. CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka will be at the convention centre too, she said. She was quoted as saying, “The CJP’s nationwide campaign ‘Kya Bolti Public’ will start from Goa under the state-level theme ‘Challa Kitem, Goa’. People always ask where the youth are and what they are doing. Now the youth is here, and we want to listen to people about the issues they want us to work on.”

“Everyone, irrespective of party ideologies, can attend the program to be held at Panaji Convention Centre on Sunday. It will not be restricted to any particular subject, as Goa faces several issues concerning land, public safety, transportation, labour rights and education, among others,” Shaikh added.

Before Goa, the party met young people in Kerala at its “Jantar Mantar at Kochi” protest meeting on November 7. That came just days after Dipke got conditional bail. He had been detained and then arrested in October while heading to Connaught Place, and a key bail condition is that he cause no breach of peace for one year.

Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were also released after a seven-day judicial custody in connection with the breach of Jantar Mantar, a denotified protest site.