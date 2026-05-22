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Viral Cockroach Janta Party X account blocked in India over alleged security concerns by Intelligence Bureau: Report

Viral ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ X account blocked in India over alleged security concerns by Intelligence Bureau: Report

New reports have come to light that state that the viral Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was withheld in India after concerns from the Intelligence Bureau were flagged over national security.

Cockroach Janta Party founder has been threatened. X

The X account of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the viral satirical collective that emerged after controversy surrounding remarks made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant about people who ‘attack the system’, was withheld in India on Thursday following directions from the Centre. The move reportedly came after inputs from the Intelligence Bureau citing ‘national security concerns’.

As per a report by the Indian Express, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology invoked Section 69A of the IT Act to issue the order after intelligence agencies raised concerns about allegedly inflammatory posts and potential threats to India’s sovereignty and integrity.

The Centre has powers to direct companies to block online content in the interests of sovereignity, defence, public order or national security under Section 69A. The development comes after X users in India on Wednesday found the satirical account inaccessible, with the platform displaying the message that the handle had been “withheld in India in response to a legal demand”.

Over the past week, the meme-based collective gained huge traction online, especially among India’s youth. Initially launched as a satirical internet campaign, it soon turned into a larger digital protest movement shaped by Gen-Z humour, political commentary and anti-establishment memes.

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CJP’s founder alleges receiving death threats

The founder of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Abhijeet Dipke, has claimed that he has been receiving death threats, a day after his satirical party’s X account was withheld.

Receiving death threats now. pic.twitter.com/agCy94jXEf — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) May 22, 2026

Sharing screenshots of messages he allegedly received from unknown numbers on WhatsApp, Dipke wrote on X, “Receiving death threats now.” The messages shown in the screenshots appear to warn Dipke to join the BJP or face being killed, even in the United States. Another screenshot, sent from a different number, allegedly threatens him further, saying that now that they have his phone number, finding his address “won’t take much time.”

Also Read: Cockroach Janta Party’s founder launches new X handle after account withheld in India

Who founded the Cockroach Janta Party?

Founded by Boston University student Abhijeet Dipke, the page branded itself as the “voice of the lazy and unemployed”, rapidly attracting millions of views and followers across platforms. “As expected, Cockroach Janta Party’s account has been withheld in India,” Dipke posted from his account on Thursday afternoon. Less than two hours later, he announced a new handle for the platform, Cockroach Is Back, and urged people to join it.

What led to the movement?

The movement began following comments made by CJI Surya Kant during a hearing in the Supreme Court of India on May 15. Expressing concern over alleged fake degree holders, social media critics and activists targeting institutions, he said, “There are already parasites of society who attack the system, and you want to join hands with them?”

Continuing his remarks, he said, “There are youngsters like cockroaches who have no jobs and no place in any profession. Some join the media, some become active on social media, some turn into RTI activists or other activists, and they begin targeting everyone.”

Also Read: Cockroach Janta Party, recent sensation in social media…, should BJP be worried as it surpasses the national party on Instagram in just four days

A day later, CJI Surya Kant said he had been “misquoted” by sections of the media and his criticism was directed solely at those who had joined different professions through “fake or bogus degrees”.

In a statement, he said, “I am pained to read how a section of the media has misquoted my oral observations made during the hearing of a frivolous case yesterday. What I had specifically criticised were those who have entered professions like the Bar (legal profession) with the aid of fake and bogus degrees. Similar persons have sneaked into the media, social media, and other noble professions as well, and hence, they are like parasites.

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